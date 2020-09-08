Baker Hughes sees uncertainty continuing in oil and gas markets
09/08/2020 | 12:22pm EDT
Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes expects the outlook for oil and gas markets to remain highly uncertain due to the pandemic, and plans business "rationalizations," its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Changes to its oilfield business would include divesting non-core business lines, Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli said during a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.
