Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Baker Hughes sees uncertainty continuing in oil and gas markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 12:22pm EDT
A Baker Hughes sign is displayed outside the oil logistics company's local office in Sherwood Park

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes expects the outlook for oil and gas markets to remain highly uncertain due to the pandemic, and plans business "rationalizations," its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Changes to its oilfield business would include divesting non-core business lines, Chief Executive Lorenzo Simonelli said during a presentation at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFENIXORO GOLD : Receives Environmental Authorization To Drill at Abriaqui
PU
12:30pItaly adds to European calls for change in Lebanon amid crisis
RE
12:25pU.S. AIRLINE AID ABSENT FROM SENATE REPUBLICAN PROPOSAL : sources
RE
12:22pBaker Hughes sees uncertainty continuing in oil and gas markets
RE
12:18pAngola seizes AAA assets, hotel chains linked to de Sao Vicente, TV reports
RE
12:12pNew York may move state colleges with COVID-19 spikes to remote learning
RE
12:12pNew york governor cuomo, referring to funding issues, says president donald trump is 'trying to kill new york city'
RE
12:11pJPMORGAN PROBING ALLEGED MISUSE OF PPP FUNDS BY EMPLOYEES : memo
RE
12:10pEuro zone ministers to pledge lasting fiscal support for economy
RE
12:07pFord's incoming CEO wants the U.S. automaker to run like a Deere
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
2IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
3INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..
4APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group