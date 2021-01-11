Log in
Bakery On Main : Makes Life Easy With All New Packaging

01/11/2021 | 04:09pm EST
Bakery On Main has debuted a striking new look on packaging, designed to help consumers easily identify the brand’s safe and trusted gluten-free products on shelf. The updated design combines the iconic elements of the original package design, including the quaint bakery feel, with updated graphics and bold colors. The design update brings a fresh new look for the natural foods brand, with amped up shelf appeal across the entire line up of products.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111006020/en/

Gluten-Free CPG Manufacturer, Bakery On Main unveils a complete rebrand across all product lines. The eye-catching redesigned packaging is rolling out nationally and on e-commerce. For more information on how Bakery On Main makes life easy on Main Street visit www.bakeryonmain.com (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Bakery On Main has been a mainstay for gluten-free consumers looking for great-tasting, safe gluten-free foods,” said Michael Smulders, President and Founder. “As we continue to innovate and expand our brand families and product lineup, we wanted to refresh the brand look to make it easier to find on shelf, while at the same time, retaining some of the unique retro brand elements our consumers have told us they love.”

Bakery On Main partnered with CA Brand to develop a singular visual design that highlights brand elements including, punched up certification graphics and a bright brand color pallet that will create a strong visual brand block on shelf. The new design, aimed to make it easier for consumers to navigate to the brand on shelf, will appeal to the consumer seeking to find healthy, wholesome, safe and certified gluten-free products. Bakery On Main’s new packaging is rolling out at retailers across the United States both in brick and mortar and on e-commerce.

Since 1992, Bakery On Main has been making life easy on main street by crafting delicious gluten-free and celiac friendly granola. They believe that everyone should be able to enjoy food that doesn’t sacrifice taste for wholesomeness and fits perfectly with any individualized dietary wants and needs. Their mission is to provide simple, effortless eating and snacking.


