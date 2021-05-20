Log in
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of April 2021)

05/20/2021 | 01:08am EDT
May 20, 2021

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of April 2021)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

19,482.3

13.04

961.0

961.0

Loans

129,899.2

86.96

-550.2

-550.2

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

18,816.6

12.60

-325.6

-325.6

Loans to Government-related Institutions

28,761.0

19.25

-215.4

-215.4

Loans to Local Governments

43,145.8

28.88

44.2

44.2

Loans to Special Corporations

39,175.8

26.23

-53.3

-53.3

Total

149,381.5

100.00

410.8

410.8

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

29,262.7

19.59

527.8

527.8

Special Account Deposits

21,409.8

14.33

241.7

241.7

Fund Deposits

636.7

0.43

140.0

140.0

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,152.6

1.44

-70.0

-70.0

Other Deposits

5,063.7

3.39

216.1

216.1

Government Bonds

118,913.8

79.60

-122.9

-122.9

Others

1,205.0

0.81

5.9

5.9

Total

149,381.5

100.00

410.8

410.8

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
