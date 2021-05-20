May 20, 2021
Ministry of Finance
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of April 2021)
(Assets)
(In billions of yen, in percentage)
|
Types of Assets
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Cash/Deposits
|
19,482.3
|
13.04
|
961.0
|
961.0
|
Loans
|
129,899.2
|
86.96
|
-550.2
|
-550.2
|
Loans to General Account and Special Accounts
|
18,816.6
|
12.60
|
-325.6
|
-325.6
|
Loans to Government-related Institutions
|
28,761.0
|
19.25
|
-215.4
|
-215.4
|
Loans to Local Governments
|
43,145.8
|
28.88
|
44.2
|
44.2
|
Loans to Special Corporations
|
39,175.8
|
26.23
|
-53.3
|
-53.3
|
Total
|
149,381.5
|
100.00
|
410.8
|
410.8
(Liabilities)
|
Types of Liabilities
|
Value
|
%
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month
|
Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year
|
Deposits
|
29,262.7
|
19.59
|
527.8
|
527.8
|
Special Account Deposits
|
21,409.8
|
14.33
|
241.7
|
241.7
|
Fund Deposits
|
636.7
|
0.43
|
140.0
|
140.0
|
Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits
|
2,152.6
|
1.44
|
-70.0
|
-70.0
|
Other Deposits
|
5,063.7
|
3.39
|
216.1
|
216.1
|
Government Bonds
|
118,913.8
|
79.60
|
-122.9
|
-122.9
|
Others
|
1,205.0
|
0.81
|
5.9
|
5.9
|
Total
|
149,381.5
|
100.00
|
410.8
|
410.8
(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 05:07:05 UTC.