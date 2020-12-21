Log in
Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of November 2020)

12/21/2020 | 12:17am EST
December 21, 2020

Ministry of Finance

Balance of the Fiscal Loan Fund (End of November 2020)

(Assets)

(In billions of yen, in percentage)

Types of Assets

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Cash/Deposits

12,864.2

9.35

946.5

7,606.2

Loans

124,663.6

90.65

4,424.5

6,666.7

Loans to General Account and Special Accounts

16,464.6

11.97

4,041.5

-3,707.8

Loans to Government-related Institutions

28,395.9

20.65

224.1

11,029.5

Loans to Local Governments

43,542.2

31.66

103.0

-681.2

Loans to Special Corporations

36,260.9

26.37

55.9

26.2

Total

137,527.9

100.00

5,371.1

14,272.9

(Liabilities)

Types of Liabilities

Value

%

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Month

Increase or Decrease(-) from the End of the Previous Fiscal Year

Deposits

28,678.2

20.85

2,024.6

-2,017.2

Special Account Deposits

21,016.0

15.28

2,072.9

-2,048.8

Fund Deposits

538.3

0.39

-77.2

-1,183.3

Mutual Aid Cooperative Deposits

2,271.4

1.65

40.0

-263.1

Other Deposits

4,852.6

3.53

-11.0

1,478.0

Long-term Bonds

107,627.3

78.26

3,335.0

16,304.5

Others

1,222.4

0.89

11.4

-14.4

Total

137,527.9

100.00

5,371.1

14,272.9

(Note) Figures may not total due to rounding.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the State of Japan published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 05:12:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
