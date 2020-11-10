Baldwin Brothers Partners With Merchant Investment Management to Fuel Next Stage of Firm's Evolution

$1.2 Billion RIA Secures Collaborative Capital to Drive Growth Initiatives

Independent wealth advisory firm Baldwin Brothers, LLC today announces its partnership with Merchant Investment Management, LLC to ignite the next phase of the firm’s growth. The $1.2 billion RIA, founded in 1974, has received a minority equity investment from Merchant designed to propel the firm’s expansion initiatives.

With more than four decades of experience underpinning its reputation, Baldwin Brothers’ current catalyst for growth is the firm’s thoughtful approach to comprehensive wealth planning as well as its long legacy of ESG investing, as more individuals and families have sought to incorporate a socially conscious investment strategy into their overall financial plan.

“We sought a collaborative, strategic partner to build on our outstanding foundation, and we’re excited to work with Merchant to drive positive impact for our clients, our associates and our firm in the next phase of our evolution,” said John Mannix, CEO of Baldwin Brothers. “Merchant will play a critical role in securing our future as an independent firm and advancing our long-term continuity and growth plans.”

Mannix and his partners at Baldwin Brothers, including founder and Partner Michael Baldwin, Managing Partner Bill Marvel and Managing Partner Taylor Baldwin, see the Merchant partnership as a galvanizing force to expand their capabilities while preserving their independence and unique value proposition.

“Each partnership we embark on is simple at its core — always centered around people who can see clearly that coming together as partners is a natural completion strategy to achieve the overall objective for clients and the firm alike,” said Tim Bello, managing partner at Merchant. “We want to build upon the legacy of Baldwin Brothers by ensuring it has the durability and longevity to serve clients not just today, but for generations to come.”

The Baldwin Brothers and Merchant teams both agree that the firm is well-positioned to take advantage of organic and acquisitive growth opportunities as the wealth advisory landscape continues to be reshaped.

“Over its long history, Baldwin Brothers has continually served the evolving wealth management needs of individuals and generations of families in a comprehensive manner,” explained Jon Geller, head of enterprise growth strategies at Merchant. “Their approach to client relationships is built on a process that takes the time to fully understand both the clients’ financial objectives and the qualitative things that are important in their lives. We see the firm as an ideal home for both advisors and clients who want to more fully embrace this approach.”

“We are thrilled to support Baldwin Brothers through its ongoing evolution,” said Ben Harrison, managing director and head of Advisor Solutions at BNY Mellon | Pershing (“Pershing”). “At a time of rapid change in the industry and in client expectations, this partnership with Merchant will afford Baldwin Brothers with the scale and resources needed to continue to enhance the client experience and accelerate growth.”

Pershing has been working with Baldwin Brothers for the better part of the past decade, providing custody and strategic business consulting services. Pershing also works closely with Merchant, serving as a custodian for a number of the advisory firms supported by Merchant.

About Baldwin Brothers, LLC

Baldwin Brothers is an independent financial advisory firm with approximately $1.2 billion in assets under management, working to create, build and preserve wealth for our clients. Since 1974, we've been redefining the client experience through highly personalized attention, by crafting portfolios and strategies that reflect the individual point of reference of the people with whom we work. The results are investments that have true and meaningful impacts on our clients' financial future, the next generation and the world around us. For additional information, please visit: www.baldwin-llc.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit: www.merchantim.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005652/en/