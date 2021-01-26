Log in
Balfour Beatty Communities : Foundation Opens Annual Scholarship Program to Military, Multifamily Residents and Dependents

01/26/2021 | 02:48pm EST
Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation’s annual academic scholarship program is accepting applications for the 2021/2022 academic year. The program recognizes residents of Balfour Beatty Communities-owned and managed properties who are active in their local community, show academic promise, and demonstrate financial need.

To be eligible for a Foundation scholarship, applicants must:

  • Reside in a Balfour Beatty Communities-owned and managed military, student housing, or multifamily community
  • Hold a GPA of 3.0 or better
  • Participate in extra-curricular activities
  • Plan to attend an accredited college or trade school in the 2021/2022 academic school year

In addition to completing the online application form, applicants are required to submit a 350-400 word essay that allows the selection committee to learn more about their personal background on one of the following topics:

  • Discuss a special attribute or accomplishment that sets you apart.
  • What matters to you and why?
  • Describe a defining moment in your life and how it changed your view of your past or future?
  • What are your expectations on how further education will make an impact on your future?

“For more than a decade, our Foundation has been dedicated to supporting the academic dreams of our residents,” said Chris Williams, President of the Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation. “After an unpredictable year, we are especially proud to support the hardworking students across our portfolio of military, multifamily, and student communities.”

Since 2009, the Foundation has awarded more than 490 scholarships to assist deserving students and future community leaders in their pursuit of postsecondary education.

All applications and related materials must be received by March 18, 2021 (11:59 pm PT). To apply and for more information, visit www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org/scholarships.

About Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation

Founded in 2007 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation seeks to give back to the communities and resident served across the Balfour Beatty Communities portfolio of properties. The Foundation helps deserving scholars residing in our communities pursue their dreams and ambitions through a generous scholarship program. From the development of memorials dedicated to our military heroes, to grants supporting the important work of military family-focused organizations and charities, the Foundation is also committed to serving those who serve. Learn more at BBCommunitiesFoundation.org.

Balfour Beatty Communities Foundation is a Pennsylvania non-profit organization with a 501(c)(3) classification from the Internal Revenue Service of the United States. Financial information can be obtained by contacting Sharon Marcone at One Country View Road, Malvern, PA 19355, (610) 355-8100, smarcone@bbcgrp.com. Additional information may be obtained directly by contacting the relevant state agency noted at http://www.bbcommunitiesfoundation.org/#!legal-disclosures/co6u.


© Business Wire 2021
