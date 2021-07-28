Ballogy and Industry Pioneer Ulice Payne, Jr. Partner to Level the Playing Field for Aspiring Athletes

Former Major League Baseball Executive to Gift Ballogy Pro to Underserved Youth in Grassroots Program

Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports, announced today that company shareholder and longtime Major League Baseball franchise CEO and president, Ulice Payne Jr. will be purchasing Ballogy’s app upgrade for thousands of financially disadvantaged youth basketball players throughout Greater Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Las Vegas Nevada; and Puerto Rico. In turn, for every upgrade purchased, Ballogy will give another upgrade for free.

The Ballogy app upgrade includes unlimited access to the Ballogy Skills Assessment™ (BSA), a basketball shooting drill recognized by leading college and university coaches and scouts and designed to assess a player’s shot-making skills and assign a certified score based on an objective testing methodology.

Payne made history in 2002 when he became the first African American to head up a Major League Baseball franchise. With his appointment to the role of CEO and president of the Milwaukee Brewers, Payne landed at number 14 on Sports Illustrated’s list of “101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports.”

“Ulice is a recognized industry expert and an inspirational role model and we are so honored to partner with him to help kids reach the next level in their basketball journey,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “With Ulice’s support, we can continue to deliver on our promise to level the playing field for all young athletes.”

A lawyer by trade, Payne is currently the president of Addison-Clifton, LLC, and a board member of Foot Locker Inc., WEC Energy Group, and ManpowerGroup. Payne earned his undergraduate degree from Marquette University where he was a member of the basketball team that won the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championship in 1977 and was later picked by the Detroit Pistons during the 1978 National Basketball Association draft. Payne also holds a law degree from Marquette University and a Masters of Law from the University of London, England.

“I wish Ballogy had existed when I was a young kid shooting hoops in South Pittsburgh,” said Payne. “Ballogy is truly a destination for all young basketball enthusiasts to track their development and easily showcase their hard work and success, unlocking the potential of discovering basketball talent anywhere in the world from any socioeconomic background. I’m excited to be giving back to my community in such a unique way.”

Ballogy is a unique shot tracking and analytics app with a built-in certified assessment program that enables youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their shots and development and measurably improve their skills. Using the same technology utilized by the NBA Draft Combine, Ballogy also tracks and certifies areas such as body measurements, power, speed, agility, reaction, strength, stability and balance. Data is collected at exclusive Ballogy Combine events and stored in a player’s profile within the app and is leveraged by colleges and universities for recruiting.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, Ballogy also provides a fun, engaging and accessible forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, giving young athletes visibility and access to a growing global basketball community.

The Ballogy app is currently available for free in Google Play and the App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. www.ballogy.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005670/en/