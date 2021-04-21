Ballogy : and Spurs Sports Academy Partner to Level the Playing Field for Aspiring Athletes

Spurs Sports Academy to Incorporate Ballogy Skills Assessment and Development Curriculum into its Youth Program

Ballogy Inc., the innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes train and develop for their sports, announced today it is partnering with Spurs Sports Academy to help give all aspiring youth and amateur players an equal chance to reach the next level in their sport.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Ballogy and offer innovative technology to our 19,000+ young athletes annually in the San Antonio, Austin, and South Central Texas areas,” said Joe Clark, vice president of Spurs Sports Academy. “The Ballogy app provides our young athletes with a tangible way to track, measure, and showcase their efforts and on-going progress towards reaching their goals.”

Ballogy is a unique tracking and analytics app with built-in certified assessment programs that enable youth and amateur basketball players at any skill level to track their development and measurably improve their skills. The curriculum, backed by the NAIA, NJCAA, and many D1 universities includes taking the Ballogy Skills Assessment 2 times a week, completing 4 preparatory drills per week while aiming for an 80% or above score.

In addition to providing objective measurement and tracking, the Ballogy app provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share their results with coaches and college networks. Ballogy offers a development plan for all athletes at any stage in their basketball journey.

“We are extremely honored to continue our partnership with the Spurs Sports Academy,” said Todd Young, founder and CEO of Ballogy. “We look forward to building upon the success of the Spurs youth basketball programs and inspiring athletic growth and development in youth and amateur athletes.”

The Ballogy app is free for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Ballogy

Ballogy is an innovative software company revolutionizing the way youth and amateur athletes prepare for their sports. Ballogy’s unique performance tracking and analysis app and built-in certified testing program, enable young athletes to measure and evaluate their athletic development and improve their skills at every level of the game. Ballogy also provides a forum for individual players to connect, compete, network, and share with coaches, schools and teammates, via an easy-to-use app, giving young athletes visibility and access like never before. The Ballogy app is available for free in Google Play and the App Store. https://www.ballogy.com/

