Bally's Corporation : Completes Name And Ticker Symbol Change

11/09/2020 | 04:16pm EST

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) (the "Company") today announced that the Company's previously announced name change from Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to Bally's Corporation became effective today. The Company is implementing this name change as part of its unified branding initiative, which complements the considerable geographic growth and operational improvements the Company has achieved this past year. It will also support the Company's drive to become the first omni-channel gaming company to seamlessly integrate and operate physical casinos with digital solutions. The Company's common stock now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages nine casinos across five states, a horse racetrack, and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With over 3,800 employees, the Company's operations include 10,359 slot machines or VLTs, 300 game tables and 1,290 hotel rooms. Properties include Twin River Casino Hotel (Lincoln, RI), Tiverton Casino Hotel (Tiverton, RI), Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Biloxi, MS), Casino Vicksburg (Vicksburg, MS), Dover Downs Hotel & Casino (Dover, DE), Casino KC (Kansas City, MO), Golden Gates Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Golden Gulch Casino (Black Hawk, CO), Mardi Gras Casino (Black Hawk, CO), and Arapahoe Park racetrack (Aurora, CO). Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), Bally's Atlantic City (Atlantic City, NJ), Eldorado Shreveport Resort and Casino (Shreveport, LA), and Mont Blue Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), the Company will own and manage 14 casinos across 10 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Investor Contact

Steve Capp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
401-475-8564
InvestorRelations@twinriver.com

Media Contact

Liz Cohen
Kekst CNC
212-521-4845
Liz.Cohen@kekstcnc.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-completes-name-and-ticker-symbol-change-301169023.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
