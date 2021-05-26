Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Baltic Exchange supports IAP decarbonisation initiative

05/26/2021 | 09:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation (IAP) has released a report outlining nine different pathways to accelerate the transition to reduced CO2 emissions from shipping. Included in the recommendations is for the Baltic Exchange to play a significant role in the harmonisation, standardisation and verification of carbon accounting measures.

The IAP is a Singapore led initiative co-chaired by Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation, together with Wong Weng Sun, Chairman of the Board and Governing Council of the Singapore Maritime Institute. It comprises 28 other leaders from maritime and related organisations, including Baltic Exchange Chief Executive Mark Jackson.

The Baltic Exchange is currently finalising plans to launch CO2 assessments for its benchmark routes in the coming weeks.


The report notes:

'It could be useful to have global registry for maritime-related GHG emissions to inform stakeholders of the GHG emissions resulting from a voyage. The regular publishing of such data could help shape behaviour, in part driven by customer response. A set of properly established and verified measurements will become increasingly important as a system of incentives and penalties emerge around emissions. Whether this is in the form of grants, financing, levies, or emissions trading, commonly-accepted metrics will be critical.'


As a trusted benchmark administrator underpinned with a robust governance framework, the Baltic Exchange is well positioned to provide stakeholders with verified emissions related data from shipping.


Click here to read a copy of the report.

Disclaimer

Baltic Exchange Information Services Ltd. published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 13:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:30aCOLORESCIENCE® EXPANDS AWARD-WINNING TOTAL PROTECTION™ FACE SHIELD OFFERINGS
GL
09:30aAdvanced Facial Recognition from Imprivata Brings Security and Simplicity to Healthcare's Most Complex Workflows
GL
09:30aNew Research Reveals 30% of CBD Consumers Expect to Increase Usage
GL
09:30aPAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Receives CE Mark Certification for its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device
GL
09:30aAIME Announces Earvin “Magic” Johnson as Fuse 2021 Keynote Speaker
BU
09:30aCleanSpark Finalizes Purchase of ATL Data Center Real Estate
GL
09:30aCBD of Denver Expands its Swiss Production with New Company-Owned Extraction and Washdown Facility
NE
09:30aHELLO HEART  : Completes $45M Investment to Fuel Growth and Expand Digital Heart Health
BU
09:29aIndividuals Saving Insurance Fund Announcement
PU
09:29aOn LLC "Markazi dastgirii sughurtai mutaqobila"
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; dollar steady
2Fed policymakers edge closer to opening debate around taper
3China's crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining
4DANONE : DANONE : Downgraded to Sell by Berenberg
5EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC : EQUITY : EMERGES RESILIENT AMIDST MULTIPLE CRISIS

HOT NEWS