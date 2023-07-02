STORY: An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three victims were still in critical condition Sunday morning, according to police in Baltimore, a city about 40 miles (64 km) north of Washington, D.C.

At least four victims were treated in the University of Maryland Medical Center's Pediatric Emergency Department, the hospital said, without providing details on their ages.

The suspect or suspects were still at large.

"This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable," Mayor Brandon Scott and the police department said in a joint statement.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight at the "Brooklyn Day" block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore, which hundreds of people attended, local media reported.