Early reports indicate multiple people have been killed and dozens more injured, local media Fox 45 Baltimore said.
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
(Reuters) - Baltimore Police officers are at the scene of an overnight "mass shooting incident" in South Baltimore, CNN reported on Sunday, citing a Baltimore Police spokesperson.
