Baltimore's top prosecutor pleads not guilty on federal perjury charges

Mosby, the Baltimore city state's attorney since 2015, has said she is innocent of wrongdoing and the victim of a politically motivated prosecution by adversaries in the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office trying to smear her as she runs for a third term.

Online court records showed Mosby entered not guilty pleas to all four counts contained in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Jan. 13.

During a 15-minute arraignment before a federal magistrate in Baltimore, Mosby answered several perfunctory questions and told the judge, "Your honor, I would plead not guilty to all four counts," according to The Washington Post.

Mosby is accused of twice falsely claiming to have suffered a work-related financial hardship from COVID-19 in order to request two early withdrawals totaling $90,000 from her city employee retirement account.

Prosecutors said Mosby, 42, used that money - $36,000 in May 2020 and $45,000 on Dec. 31 of that year - toward down payments on two vacation homes in Florida, in Kissimmee and Long Boat Key.

The two counts of perjury stem from Mosby's allegedly false statements of coronavirus-related financial duress at a time when she was earning a gross annual salary of nearly $248,000 in full, according to the indictment.

She is also charged with two counts of making false statements on mortgage applications seeking a total of more than $900,000 in loans to buy the Florida properties. The indictment says Mosby failed to disclose federal tax delinquencies resulting in a $45,000 lien imposed by the Internal Revenue Service in 2020.

Her lawyer has said Mosby was unaware of a "tax lien issue" at the time.

Mosby said political opponents "have had a target on my back" since she made national headlines in 2015 by filing criminal charges against six police officers in the death of Freddie Gray, a young Black man who suffered a fatal spinal injury while being transported in the back of a police van. None of the six officers charged in his death was convicted.

Mosby, whose husband, Nick Mosby, is president of the Baltimore City Council, ran for office as a part of a movement of "progressive prosecutors" promising to address systemic racism in the U.S. criminal justice system.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Steve Gorman