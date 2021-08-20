Log in
Bama Tea : Was Selected As The Official Designated White Tea And Official Designated Pu'er Tea In China Cuisines & Culture Center Of China Pavilion At The Expo 2020 Dubai

08/20/2021 | 06:54am EDT
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 12 August, Bama Tea Co., Ltd. (known as 'Bama' or 'Bama Tea') and China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Cooperation Singing Ceremony was held in Shenzhen, China. It was announced that Bama Tea's products were selected as the official designated White Tea and the official designated Pu'er Tea in China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Bama Tea will take this opportunity to showcase quality Chinese tea, fostering culture exchange between China and more than 25 million people from over 200 countries.

The official designated White Tea and official designated Pu 'er Tea of China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Wang Hui - General Representative of World Expo and Global Vice President of The Association of Curators, Chen Jun - Director of Business Operation Center of China Cuisines & Culture Center of China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, Wu Qingbiao - General Manager of Bama Tea, and other guests and media representatives were invited to the ceremony.

Bama Tea's leading position in China's tea industry, and the brand's efforts to promote Chinese tea on the international stage were highly praised by Wang Hui, General Representative of World Expo and Global Vice President of The Association of Curators.

Prior to Expo 2020 Dubai, Bama Tea made its presence in Expo 2010 Shanghai and Expo 2015 Milan. In 2010, Bama Tea became 'China World Expo Ten Famous Teas – Official Tea of the United Nations Pavilion, Shanghai Expo 2010'. Its products were given to guests as gifts. In 2015, Bama Saizhenzhu Tieguanyin was awarded Golden Camel Prize, which is one of the top prizes China's tea industry had won in the past century. In addition, because of its quality and brand reputation, Bama Tea also served many important foreign affairs, such as the 9th BRICS Summit in Xiamen in 2017, the 3rd Maritime Silk Road International Arts Festival in 2017, promoting Chinese tea to the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bama-tea-was-selected-as-the-official-designated-white-tea-and-official-designated-puer-tea-in-china-cuisines--culture-center-of-china-pavilion-at-the-expo-2020-dubai-301359637.html

SOURCE Bama Tea


© PRNewswire 2021
