Bambee : Celebrated by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Allan Jones, Founder & CEO of Bambee, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 Builders + Innovators Summit

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Bambee Founder and CEO Allan Jones as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005339/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Goldman Sachs selected Jones as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event.

Jones has been leading Bambee since its inception in 2016. A 2X founder and CEO, Jones was CMO at ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP) before launching Bambee. He has over 15 years of experience in the technology space, spending each of those years helping to shape the now thriving technology ecosystem in Los Angeles. Jones dropped out of college when he was 19 to join startup technology company Helio and founded his first company, a tech-enabled personal styling subscription business, Fourth & Grand, at 23. He has held leadership roles at a number of Los Angeles based startups, including Head of Product & Subscription at Docstoc (acquired by Intuit).

“Frankly, any honor by Goldman Sachs to an entrepreneur feels surreal. I’m just grateful. I am thrilled to be named and I’m excited to be meeting with the other incredible 99 entrepreneurs in person,” said Allan Jones. “Bambee has been at the center of the comeback economy and our business experienced another year of incredible growth. With so much change and uncertainty throughout so many aspects of our lives, none of this would be possible without the hard work of our unbelievably talented team and the resilience of American small businesses. Today several hundreds of thousands of employees, working at small firms, now rely on a Bambee HR Manager through their employers. It’s especially gratifying that a firm as entrenched in American history as Goldman Sachs recognizes me as an entrepreneur, and Bambee, for what we’re trying to accomplish.”

“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Allan Jones as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”

Jones’ goal is to solve the most complex HR problems of America’s small businesses, and he is well on his way. As an operator with deeply relevant experience scaling Small Business focused technology companies, Jones has a first-hand view of the increasingly complicated HR issues which plague businesses and their employees.

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders, as well as resident scholars.

ABOUT BAMBEE

Allan Jones founded Bambee in 2016. Bambee has been at the forefront of solving the HR problem for small businesses since its inception. The company focuses on supporting small businesses, by giving each Bambee client its own dedicated HR manager. The HR Manager helps each company navigate the complex regulatory world of compliance, HR policy, employee relations, and HR strategy -- including internal investigations, hires, furloughs, and return to work procedures. The combination of a real HR manager coupled with an intelligent software platform gets Bambee clients to HR compliance, and helps keep them compliant. Forbes recently named Bambee a top 50 startup employer in the U.S. and #1 in Los Angeles. Learn more at www.Bambee.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211013005339/en/