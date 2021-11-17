Log in
BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank Announces New Securities Finance Team

11/17/2021 | 10:44am EST
LONDON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank (BancTrust), the London-based Emerging Markets investment bank, is pleased to announce the formation of its new Securities Finance Team.

London-based Emerging Markets Investment Bank Continues Expansion with the Addition of a Securities Finance Arm

The team and business unit buildout will be headed by new hire, Tanweer Khan. Tanweer has been involved in the Securities Finance industry for over 20 years, most recently at UniCredit where he was Head of Credit and Emerging Markets Financing.

Prior to this, Tanweer was the Global Head of Repo and Collateralised Financing at Standard Chartered Bank. In this role he built from scratch the secured financing business across the Standard Chartered Group building it to a balance sheet of over $30Billion. Earlier in his career, Tanweer also built and ran various secured financing businesses across UBS, Credit Agricole and Dresdner Bank.

Tanweer holds a Master's degree from the University of Cambridge and will report to Head of Global Markets & BancTrust Board Member, Dean Tyler.

"I am thrilled to have a veteran of Tanweer' s calibre to spearhead our Securities Finance effort and I am sure he will repeat his previous successes here at BancTrust," stated Dean Tyler.

CEO Carlos Fuenmayor commented, "I am delighted yet another business line has been added to the BancTrust suite of products, as we continue our mission to service clients in frontier and emerging markets and  deliver exceptional value."

About BancTrust & Co.

BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank is a London-based global Emerging Markets investment bank that offers corporate and investment banking, securities dealing and financing, as well as investment research products and services to a diversified client base mainly comprised of emerging and frontier markets-based corporates, financial institutions, governments, and dedicated global EM asset managers.

For more information, please visit https://banctrust.com and follow us on Twitter at [twitter.com/BancTrustCo]

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banctrust--co-investment-bank-announces-new-securities-finance-team-301426911.html

SOURCE BancTrust & Co. Investment Bank


