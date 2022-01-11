Log in
Banca Sella S p A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - EN

01/11/2022 | 04:08am EST
Report on transactions carried out by Equita SIM S.p.A. in the context of the activity of support for the liquidity of the shares issued by Banca Sella S.p.A. admitted to trading on the "order driven azionario" segment of the multilateral trading facility managed by Hi-MTF SIM S.p.A. in the intermediate observation period from 7 December 2021 to 7 January 2022; end of observation period and new reference price

According to article 6.4 of the agreement signed between Equita SIM S.p.A., Banca Sella S.p.A. and Banca Sella Holding S.p.A. on 22 July 2019 with which Banca Sella Holding conferred on Equita the task of carrying out the liquidity support activities in relation to the shares issued by Banca Sella admitted to trading on the "order driven azionario" segment of the multilateral trading facility managed by Hi-MTF SIM S.p.A., we report below the transactions carried out by Equita SIM as part of the aforementioned contract in the intermediate observation period from 7 December 2021 to 7 January 2022:

N. of

Value

N. of

Value sold

% Specialist

%

shares

purchased by

shares

by the

N. of total

N. of

N. of

Specialist

shares/Total

Auction date

purchased

the Specialist

sold by

Specialist

shares

Price

Specialist

total

contracts

by the

the

exchanged

number of

contracts

contracts

/Total

shares

Specialist

(€)

Specialist

(€)

contracts

10/12/2021

1,179

855

0

0

97,679

0.725

1.2%

1

36

2.8%

17/12/2021

0

0

0

0

306,518

0.745

0.0%

0

52

0.0%

23/12/2021

0

0

995

781

99,395

0.785

1.0%

1

21

4.8%

30/12/2021

10,000

8,000

0

0

57,427

0.8

17.4%

1

16

6.3%

07/01/2022

0

0

25,157

20,000

48,578

0.795

51.8%

1

4

25.0%

11,179

8,855

26,152

20,781

609,597

6.1%

4

129

3.1%

On 7 January 2022 the observation period, for reaching the reference threshold, ends earlier (end date originally scheduled for 6 August 2022). With the commencement of the new observation period (8 January 2022 - 7 January 2023) a new reference price equal to 0.7457 is defined.

Biella, 11 January 2022

HOT NEWS