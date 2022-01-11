Banca Sella S p A : Inside Information / Ad Hoc Information - EN

Report on transactions carried out by Equita SIM S.p.A. in the context of the activity of support for the liquidity of the shares issued by Banca Sella S.p.A. admitted to trading on the "order driven azionario" segment of the multilateral trading facility managed by Hi-MTF SIM S.p.A. in the intermediate observation period from 7 December 2021 to 7 January 2022; end of observation period and new reference price

According to article 6.4 of the agreement signed between Equita SIM S.p.A., Banca Sella S.p.A. and Banca Sella Holding S.p.A. on 22 July 2019 with which Banca Sella Holding conferred on Equita the task of carrying out the liquidity support activities in relation to the shares issued by Banca Sella admitted to trading on the "order driven azionario" segment of the multilateral trading facility managed by Hi-MTF SIM S.p.A., we report below the transactions carried out by Equita SIM as part of the aforementioned contract in the intermediate observation period from 7 December 2021 to 7 January 2022:

N. of Value N. of Value sold % Specialist % shares purchased by shares by the N. of total N. of N. of Specialist shares/Total Auction date purchased the Specialist sold by Specialist shares Price Specialist total contracts by the the exchanged number of contracts contracts /Total shares Specialist (€) Specialist (€) contracts 10/12/2021 1,179 855 0 0 97,679 0.725 1.2% 1 36 2.8% 17/12/2021 0 0 0 0 306,518 0.745 0.0% 0 52 0.0% 23/12/2021 0 0 995 781 99,395 0.785 1.0% 1 21 4.8% 30/12/2021 10,000 8,000 0 0 57,427 0.8 17.4% 1 16 6.3% 07/01/2022 0 0 25,157 20,000 48,578 0.795 51.8% 1 4 25.0% 11,179 8,855 26,152 20,781 609,597 6.1% 4 129 3.1%

On 7 January 2022 the observation period, for reaching the reference threshold, ends earlier (end date originally scheduled for 6 August 2022). With the commencement of the new observation period (8 January 2022 - 7 January 2023) a new reference price equal to 0.7457 is defined.

Biella, 11 January 2022