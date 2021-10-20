Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banca d'Italia-Bank of England joint research conference on 'The macro-financial impacts of climate change and the net-zero transition'

10/20/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the framework of ongoing cooperation on climate change issues between the UK and Italy, holding respectively the G7 and G20 Presidencies in 2021, and building up to the November UN Climate Change Conference UK 2021 (COP26) in partnership with Italy, Banca d'Italia and the Bank of England are delighted to announce their joint research conference on 'The macro-financial impacts of climate change and the net-zero transition'. The event will be opened by Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, and Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England and will see the participation, among others, of Michael Greenstone, Solomon Hsiang, Geoffrey Heal, Monika Piazzesi and Stefano Giglio.

The conference aims to foster debate among policymakers at central banks and leading academics on the latest frontier of research, and will include a high-level panel discussion on net zero policies and finance.

For further information, please email the organizing committee at G20.BDI@bancaditalia.it.

The event is also available on Bank of Italy's YouTube Channel.

19 October 20 October

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:20aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - EQUINITI GROUP PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:19aDIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LTD. : Form 8.3 - DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Ordinary Shares
AQ
06:19aMATADOR RESOURCES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
06:18aUNIPER : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06:16aVINCO VENTURES : ZASH And Vinco Ventures Reposition Management Teams Across All ZASH Companies
PR
06:16aCOMMERZBANK : Wage dispute deepens at German public banks as inflation fears persist
RE
06:15aOil drops as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch
RE
06:15aAkzo Nobel sees costs inflation peaking this quarter as it posts weaker earnings
RE
06:14aFROM ITALIAN GLITZ TO BRITISH RAINWEAR : Versace boss joins Burberry
RE
06:13aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : BHP Group, Cloudflare, Tesla, Microsoft, Target...
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Falck Renewables S p A : Agreement for the acquisition of Falck SpA's s..
2Facebook plans rebrand with new name, says The Verge
3Tencent : HK stocks hit near 6-week high on tech boost; China market ra..
4Nestle 9-Month Sales Rose; Raises Organic Growth Guidance
5Catena Media : reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA ..

HOT NEWS