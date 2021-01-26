Banca d'Italia : Cuban Peso - Monetary unification

On 1 January 2021, Cuba started its monetary unification process, which involves the withdrawal of the Cuban convertible peso (CUC) and assigns the Cuban peso (CUP) the status of Cuba's only official currency. The Bank of Italy has updated the exchange rate of this currency on its Exchange Rate Portal.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Banca d'Italia published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:19:02 UTC