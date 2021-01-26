Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banca d'Italia : Cuban Peso - Monetary unification

01/26/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 1 January 2021, Cuba started its monetary unification process, which involves the withdrawal of the Cuban convertible peso (CUC) and assigns the Cuban peso (CUP) the status of Cuba's only official currency. The Bank of Italy has updated the exchange rate of this currency on its Exchange Rate Portal.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 09:19:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aLondon stocks gain as AstraZeneca, Indivior jump; weaker pound supports
RE
04:28aBOJ's Kuroda says monetary policy has 'some limits'
RE
04:21aSterling hits 1-week low vs dollar as risk sentiment pulls back
RE
04:20aBANCA D'ITALIA : Cuban Peso - Monetary unification
PU
04:05aNOVARTIS : regulatory delays add to pandemic sales hit
RE
04:02aDollar at one-week highs on safety bid, euro struggles
RE
04:01aWTTC WORLD TRAVEL & TOURISM COUNCIL : warns new hotel quarantine measures would ‘destroy the Travel & Tourism sector as we know it'
PU
03:57aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $54.85 a barrel Monday, 25 January 2021
PU
03:53aJet engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump
RE
03:50aGold falls on firmer dollar, U.S. stimulus concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles
2SOMBOON ADVANCE TECHNOLOGY : Stimulus jitters dent Wall Street's early gains; Nasdaq, S&P at records
3INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : MSCI to remove five Chinese firms from global index based on Trump order
4MORE CARATS AND SPARKLE: How LVMH plans to change Tiffany
5APPLE INC. : Investor payouts and job cuts jar with U.S. companies' social pledge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ