Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banca d'Italia : Eurosystem agrees on common stance for climate change-related sustainable investments in non-monetary policy portfolios

02/06/2021 | 03:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Eurosystem agrees on common stance for climate change-related sustainable and responsible investment principles for euro-denominated non-monetary policy portfolios
  • Common stance promotes disclosures and understanding of climate-related risks
  • Eurosystem aims to start climate-related disclosures for these types of portfolios within two years

The Eurosystem central banks - the 19 national central banks of the euro area countries and the European Central Bank (ECB) - have defined a common stance for applying sustainable and responsible investment principles in the euro-denominated non-monetary policy portfolios that they each manage under their own responsibility. The common agreement follows extensive preparatory work within the Eurosystem and has also benefited from the analysis of the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) and is aligned with its recommendations. Several Eurosystem members - including the ECB - already apply sustainable and responsible investment practices in the management of their non-monetary policy portfolios.

The common stance will help all Eurosystem members to contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy and to EU climate goals. It will increase the awareness and understanding of climate risks while promoting climate-related disclosures.

The common stance prepares the ground for the measurement of greenhouse gas emissions and other sustainable and responsible investment-related metrics of these portfolios. The Eurosystem aims to start making annual climate-related disclosures for these types of portfolios within the next two years, using the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as the initial framework and reporting, as a minimum, in the category of metrics and targets. Several Eurosystem central banks already make climate-related disclosures for some of their non-monetary policy portfolios.

The Eurosystem members are solely responsible for their non-monetary policy portfolios. They have agreed to continue to work jointly on the common stance and its implementation to harmonise approaches.

Link to the ECB website

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 06 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 08:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/05Sinovac biotech says its unit's covid-19 vaccine is formally approved for general public use by china medical product regulator
RE
02/05BANCA D'ITALIA : Eurosystem agrees on common stance for climate change-related sustainable investments in non-monetary policy portfolios
PU
02/05CFNA CHINA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OF FOODSTUFFS AND : Vice President Yu Lu Addresses China-Angola Online Forum
PU
02/05WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress
RE
02/05ALICIA BÁRCENA : The Current Health and Climate Crises are the Result of an Unsustainable Development Model
PU
02/05OVER 77% MIGRANT WORKERS NOT TO GO BACK HOME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR : survey
PU
02/05NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Ab Teimour Up for Investment
PU
02/05CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China sees number of nursing homes rise to 38,000
PU
02/05ESKAY MINING : Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
02/05Malaysia's EPF weighing sale of up to $110 million of real estate assets
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon orders more than 1,000 natgas-powered engines for U.S. fleet
2Stalling U.S. labor market boosts Biden's push for hefty stimulus package
3S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress
4Amazon's New CEO Can Either Help Workers and Sellers -- or Automate Them Away
5ENCORE ENERGY CORP. : ENCORE ENERGY : Appoints Chief Financial Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ