Banca d'Italia : Important information for the clients of UK-based financial institutions operating in Italy

11/09/2020 | 01:04pm EST

Comunicato Stampa

DIFFUSO A CURA DEL SERVIZIO COMUNICAZIONE

Rome, 9 November 2020

Important information for the clients of UK-based financial institutions

operating in Italy

On 31 December 2020, the transition period under the terms of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement expires.

With the completion of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union, British financial intermediaries - banks, payment institutions and electronic money institutions - will no longer be able to operate in Italy based on the principle of mutual recognition. Accordingly, after 31 December 2020, the provision of banking and financial services by these intermediaries are to be considered unlawful, unless they have been newly authorized in Italy based on the set of rules in force from 1 January 2021. In the absence of a new authorization, these intermediaries must have ceased operations or transferred their contracts to another authorized intermediary.

To avoid disruptions or poor service, the Bank of Italy has, on a number of occasions, called on UK- based intermediaries to plan and undertake the necessary actions to prepare for Brexit in an orderly fashion and to inform their Italian clients of the effects on existing relationships (see the link). It is nonetheless possible that not all customers have received this information.

Given the approaching 31 December deadline, the clients of these banks are invited to verify that they have received appropriate and comprehensive information. If this is not the case, it is important that they contact their intermediary as soon as possible to obtain indications about the possibility of doing business in the future. The contact details for the intermediaries can also be found on the website of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (see the link).

It is recommended that customers intending to rescind their contracts or to transfer them to another authorized operator should act promptly and in compliance with the relevant contractual and legal provisions (which may require specific procedures to be followed) to prevent potential disruptions owing to the likely influx of requests as the 31 December deadline draws near.

Clients of UK-based investment firms are invited to refer to information on Brexit in Consob's website (see the link), while those of British insurance companies should consult that of IVASS (see the link).

Divisione Stampa e relazioni esterne - Banca d'Italia

e-mail: stampabi@bancaditalia.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 18:03:05 UTC
