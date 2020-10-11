Banca d'Italia : Interview with Governor Visco in Corriere della Sera

Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, was interviewed by Luciano Fontana and Federico Fubini of Italian daily Corriere della Sera.
Full text - Monetary policy will continue to support the recover (in Italian only)
Excerpt from the interview published in Corrieredella Sera (in Italian only)
Disclaimer
Banca d'Italia published this content on 11 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2020 15:09:00 UTC