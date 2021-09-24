Banca d'Italia : October 4-5 - Symposium 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world'

On 4 and 5 October, the Bank of Italy will host a high-level international symposium entitled 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world.' The symposium concludes the work program carried out by the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the Italian G20 Presidency. It aims to take stock of the main experiences, including during the pandemic, gained in financial education and consumer protection, areas of intervention identified by the Italian G20 Presidency as priorities for promoting digital financial inclusion.

The symposium will be opened by Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, and will see the participation, among others, of Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, Raghuram Rajan, professor at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Magda Bianco, Director General for Consumer Protection and Financial Education of the Bank of Italy and GPFI co-chair with Anna Zelentsova, Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

The event will be video streamed live on the Bank of Italy's web site.