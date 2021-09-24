Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banca d'Italia : October 4-5 - Symposium 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world'

09/24/2021 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 4 and 5 October, the Bank of Italy will host a high-level international symposium entitled 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world.' The symposium concludes the work program carried out by the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) under the Italian G20 Presidency. It aims to take stock of the main experiences, including during the pandemic, gained in financial education and consumer protection, areas of intervention identified by the Italian G20 Presidency as priorities for promoting digital financial inclusion.

The symposium will be opened by Ignazio Visco, Governor of the Bank of Italy, and will see the participation, among others, of Daniele Franco, Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, Raghuram Rajan, professor at the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Magda Bianco, Director General for Consumer Protection and Financial Education of the Bank of Italy and GPFI co-chair with Anna Zelentsova, Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.

The event will be video streamed live on the Bank of Italy's web site.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:34aHuawei CFO, U.S. reach agreement to resolve bank fraud charges - sources
RE
11:32aBANCA D'ITALIA : October 4-5 - Symposium 'Coping with new (and old) vulnerabilities in the post-pandemic world'
PU
11:25aVC DAILY : Question: What to Make of Efforts in -2-
DJ
11:25aVC DAILY : Question: What to Make of Efforts in Congress to Lower Drug Prices?
DJ
11:22aU.S. new home sales beat expectations; supply increases
RE
11:21aHENGLI PETROCHEMICAL : Oil heads for third straight week of gains as supply tightens
RE
11:13aSterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE
RE
11:08aHSBC, StanChart may face secondary shockwaves from Evergrande crisis -analysts
RE
11:08aChina's Chengxin, Tsingshan team up for $350 million Indonesia lithium project
RE
10:56aExplainer-What's new in China's crackdown on crypto?
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
2Nervousness rises
3Analyst recommendations: Boohoo, Coca-Cola, Monster Beverage, Molson Co..
4China scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
5Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing : TSMC says working to overcome glob..

HOT NEWS