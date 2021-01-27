Log in
Banca d'Italia : The IMAS portal for the exchange of information with the supervised entities is now online

01/27/2021 | 02:34am EST
The IMAS portal is now online, the platform created by the European Central Bank with the support of the National Competent Authorities, for the submission of applications and the exchange of information with the supervised entities in relation to procedures under the responsibility of the ECB.

The IMAS portal is one of the digital services offered by the ECB through the Banking Supervision Portal with the aim of simplifying, digitalizing and automatizing supervisory processes and of increasing transparency towards banks.

From today on, the use of the IMAS portal is mandatory for the procedures for assessing the requirements of company representatives (i.e. fit and proper) of Italian significant institutions; its use will be gradually extended to other procedures.

The introduction of the portal does not entail any change in the division of tasks and responsibilities or in the cooperation procedures followed by the ECB and the Bank of Italy, as established in the SSM regulatory framework.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:33:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

