Banca d'Italia : The volume 'Andrea Generale. A Bibliography of His Writings' is now online

On the fifth anniversary of his death, the Bank of Italy wishes to honour the memory of Andrea Generale, who was Head of the Regulation and Macroprudential Analysis Directorate, by publishing the bibliography of his writings in Volume No. 5 of 'The Paolo Baffi Library: Collections and Studies' series, edited by Virginia D'Ambrosio and Maria Grazia Masone.

After joining the Bank of Italy in 1988, Andrea spent his entire professional life here, for the most part engaged in analysis and research on banking and financial matters, providing a solid analytical basis for the Bank's policy decisions, along with fundamental contributions to the development of macroprudential analysis and to the launch of the Single Supervisory Mechanism in Europe.

This volume presents the results of the survey conducted to identify and systematically describe his works, published over a period of about twenty-five years, in order to provide the public with an overview of the author's enduring intellectual legacy.