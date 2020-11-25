Log in
Bancassurance Market to grow by $ 430.80 bn during 2020-2024 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast | Technavio

11/25/2020 | 05:06pm EST
Technavio has been monitoring the bancassurance market and it is poised to grow by USD 430.80 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005654/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bancassurance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bancassurance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the bancassurance market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to the market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growing digitization and strategy is a major trend driving the growth of the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 430.80 bn.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and ad Wells Fargo and Co., are some of the major market participants.
  • What is the key market driver?
    The increase in the number of HNWIs is one of the major factors driving the market.
  • How big is the APAC market
    The APAC region will contribute 46% of the market share.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Express Co., Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd., Banco Santander SA, Barclays Bank Plc, BNP Paribas Cardif, Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, ING Groep NV, and ad Wells Fargo and Co. are some of the major market participants. The increase in the number of HNWIs will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bancassurance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Bancassurance Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bancassurance Market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Life Bancassurance
    • Non-life Bancassurance
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Bancassurance Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bancassurance market report covers the following areas:

  • Bancassurance Market Size
  • Bancassurance Market Trends
  • Bancassurance Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing digitization and strategy as one of the prime reasons driving the bancassurance market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Bancassurance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist bancassurance market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the bancassurance market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the bancassurance market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bancassurance market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-life bancassurance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Express Co.
  • Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.
  • Banco Santander SA
  • Barclays Bank Plc
  • BNP Paribas Cardif
  • Citigroup Inc.
  • Crédit Agricole SA
  • HSBC Holdings Plc
  • ING Groep NV
  • Wells Fargo and Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
