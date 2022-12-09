Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source

The early repayment leaves the Italian third-largest banck with around 26.7 billion euros in outstanding Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) III funds, the source added.

The bank had not repaid any of the ECB's funds, which could be returned during a specific November timeframe.

The ECB has given banks an incentive to get rid of those loans by taking away a rate subsidy in October. It was its first move to mop up cash from the banking system and the first step towards unwinding its massive bond purchases.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

