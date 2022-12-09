Advanced search
Banco BPM repaid 12.5 billion euros of ECB loans - source

12/09/2022 | 11:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM has repaid on Friday around 12.5 billion euro ($13.2 billion) in loans from the European Central Bank (ECB), a source close to the bank said.

The early repayment leaves the Italian third-largest banck with around 26.7 billion euros in outstanding Targeted Longer Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) III funds, the source added.

The bank had not repaid any of the ECB's funds, which could be returned during a specific November timeframe.

The ECB has given banks an incentive to get rid of those loans by taking away a rate subsidy in October. It was its first move to mop up cash from the banking system and the first step towards unwinding its massive bond purchases.

($1 = 0.9492 euros)

(Andrea Mandalà, editing Federico Maccioni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.58% 0.64542 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BANCO BPM S.P.A. -0.32% 3.137 Delayed Quote.19.20%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.69% 1.16683 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.696452 Delayed Quote.0.06%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.03% 0.011506 Delayed Quote.-1.87%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.07% 0.947975 Delayed Quote.8.16%
