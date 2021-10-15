Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. Announces Transaction

PANAMA CITY, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Hipotecaria Panamanian Mortgage Trust 2021-1 (LHIPO 2021-1 GA), a Delaware statutory Trust (the "Trust"), through its Grantor, Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. ("BLH"), announces the intention to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $100 Million o 144a/Reg S pass-through amortizing Grantor Trust Certificates (the "Certificates"). The expected weighted average life is approximately seven years. The principal assets of the Issuer will consist of senior class Panamanian mortgage-backed securities (the "Notes") issued by the Sixteenth Mortgage-Backed Notes Trust, a trust governed by the laws of Panama for which BLH serves as Issuer Trustee.

The Certificates will be offered exclusively to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") in the United States and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act.

The Certificates have not been and will not be registered under the Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering circular pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Act.

Contact: John Rauschkolb, CEO, Banco La Hipotecaria S.A. john@lahipotecaria.com

Cautionary Statements Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that the Trust believes to be reasonable as of today's date only. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances including, but not limited to, Panama's domestic and global economic and business conditions, the effect of continued volatility in credit markets, market related risks such as changes in interest rates and exchange rates, changes in the valuation of credit market exposures, changes in valuation of issued notes, the policies and actions of governmental and regulatory authorities, and other factors beyond the control of the Trust and Banco La Hipotecaria, S.A. The Trust cautions readers that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

