Banco de España : Consolidated Financial Statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020 (393 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

10 November 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

In the week ending 6 November 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 179.8 billion to EUR 1,313.7 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.9 billion to EUR 4,853 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.