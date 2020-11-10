Banco de España : Consolidated Financial Statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020 (393 KB)

Log in
News

Banco de España : Consolidated Financial Statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

11/10/2020 | 10:35am EST

PRESS RELEASE

10 November 2020

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

In the week ending 6 November 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 305.6 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) rose by EUR 179.8 billion to EUR 1,313.7 billion, owing mainly to a shift from the deposit facility (liability item 2.2) to the current accounts (liability item 2.1).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) increased by EUR 88.9 billion to EUR 4,853 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

6 November 2020

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 28.6 billion

-

-EUR 2.5 billion

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.8 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 286.2 billion

+EUR 1.3 billion

-EUR 1.0 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.4 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme

Public sector purchase programme

EUR 2,312.0 billion

+EUR 12.3 billion

-EUR 9.5 billion

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 245.1 billion

+EUR 2.0 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 641.6 billion

+EUR 18.1 billion

-EUR 4.1 billion

programme

PRESS RELEASE/ Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 6 November 2020

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

6 November 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

559.282

1

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

353.053

-391

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

84.843

-17

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

268.210

-374

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

20.806

577

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

12.263

339

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

12.263

339

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1.754.744

620

5.1

Main refinancing operations

925

-111

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1.753.815

747

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

4

-16

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

36.607

10.569

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.738.749

14.805

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3.546.190

16.253

7.2

Other securities

192.559

-1.448

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22.735

0

9

Other assets

298.668

-5.378

Total assets

6.796.905

21.142

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

6 November 2020

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1.396.709

2.729

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

3.456.298

86.127

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3.015.249

265.284

2.2

Deposit facility

441.049

-179.154

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

0

-3

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

9.157

2.866

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

713.888

-73.926

5.1

General government

645.769

-76.176

5.2

Other liabilities

68.119

2.250

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

209.664

-2.369

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.250

163

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

6.139

-155

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

6.139

-155

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

55.888

0

10 Other liabilities

290.575

5.748

11 Revaluation accounts

543.498

0

12 Capital and reserves

108.839

-42

Total liabilities

6.796.905

21.142

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Banco de España published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 15:34:02 UTC
