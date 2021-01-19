Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021 (397 KB)

Log in
Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021

01/19/2021 | 11:46am EST
PRESS RELEASE

19 January 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021

In the week ending 15 January 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 297.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 10.8 billion to EUR 1,234.6 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 48.6 billion to EUR 5,116.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

15 January 2021

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.5 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets Programme

EUR 28.7 billion

-

-

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.7 billion

-

-EUR 0.0 billion

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 288.5 billion

+EUR 1.1 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme 3

Asset-backed securities purchase

EUR 29.7 billion

+EUR 0.5 billion

-EUR 0.1 billion

programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,345.1 billion

+EUR 8.4 billion

-EUR 4.4 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 253.5 billion

+EUR 3.6 billion

-EUR 0.9 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency purchase

EUR 780.7 billion

+EUR 21.1 billion

-EUR 2.9 billion

programme

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

15 January 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

536.543

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

342.950

-1.346

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

85.324

222

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

257.625

-1.568

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

21.196

1.129

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

10.897

96

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

10.897

96

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

1.793.095

341

5.1

Main refinancing operations

521

341

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

1.792.574

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

0

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

36.615

-2.276

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

3.925.873

26.116

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

3.729.380

25.932

7.2

Other securities

196.494

184

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22.676

0

9

Other assets

325.801

6.872

Total assets

7.015.645

30.932

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

15 January 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1.427.445

-2.702

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

3.688.621

51.321

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3.130.122

40.174

2.2

Deposit facility

558.496

11.147

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

3

1

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

13.559

-596

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

604.808

45.665

5.1

General government

522.201

47.392

5.2

Other liabilities

82.606

-1.727

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

285.919

-69.560

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

7.861

-187

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

3.713

-153

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

3.713

-153

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

54.799

0

10 Other liabilities

307.780

7.158

11 Revaluation accounts

512.529

0

12 Capital and reserves

108.612

-14

Total liabilities

7.015.645

30.932

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 16:44:59 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
