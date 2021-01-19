Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021 (397 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

19 January 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 15 January 2021

In the week ending 15 January 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 0.1 billion to EUR 297.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) decreased by EUR 10.8 billion to EUR 1,234.6 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 48.6 billion to EUR 5,116.1 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.