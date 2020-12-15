Banco de España : ECB asks banks to refrain from or limit dividends until September 2021 (236 KB)

Press release

15 December 2020

ECB asks banks to refrain from or limit dividends until September 2021

Dividends to remain below 15% of cumulated 2019-20 profits and not higher than 20 basis points of CET1 ratio

ECB reiterates supervisory expectation that banks exercise extreme moderation on variable remuneration

The European Central Bank (ECB) today recommended that banks exercise extreme prudence on dividends and share buy-backs. To this end, the ECB asked all banks to consider not distributing any cash dividends or conducting share buy-backs, or to limit such distributions, until 30 September 2021. The recommendation also reflects an assessment of the stability of the financial system and was made in close cooperation with the European Systemic Risk Board.

Given the persisting uncertainty over the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ECB expects dividends and share buy-backs to remain below 15% of the cumulated profit for 2019-20 and not higher than 20 basis points of the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, whichever is lower. Banks that intend to pay dividends or buy back shares need to be profitable and have robust capital trajectories. They are expected to contact their Joint Supervisory Team to discuss whether the level of intended distribution is prudent. Banks should refrain from distributing interim dividends out of their 2021 profits.

The previous recommendation for a temporary suspension of all cash dividends and share buy-backs of 27 March 2020 (and its subsequent extension on 28 July) reflected the exceptional and challenging circumstances which the European economy faced in 2020. In revising its recommendation, the ECB acknowledges the reduced uncertainty in macroeconomic projections. Despite ongoing challenges, revised forecasts are close to the central scenario used in the vulnerability analysisconducted by the ECB in the first half of the year, which confirmed the resilience of the European banking sector.

