Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021 (271 KB)

PRESS RELEASE

15 June 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021

In the week ending 11 June 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 312.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 8.3 billion to

EUR 1,360.7 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 13.1 billion to EUR 5,834.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.