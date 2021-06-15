Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banco de España : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021 (271 KB)

06/15/2021 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

15 June 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021

In the week ending 11 June 2021 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) increased by EUR 1.2 billion to EUR 312.8 billion.

As a result of the Eurosystem's open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) fell by EUR 8.3 billion to

EUR 1,360.7 billion, mainly owing to the change in the level of the deposit facility (liability item 2.2).

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 13.1 billion to EUR 5,834.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities

Reported value as at

Weekly change -

Weekly change -

portfolios

11 June 2021

purchases

redemptions

Covered bond purchase

EUR 0.4 billion

-

-

programme 1

Securities Markets

EUR 17.1 billion

-

-

Programme

Covered bond purchase

EUR 2.4 billion

-

-

programme 2

Covered bond purchase

EUR 291.4 billion

+EUR 0.6 billion

-

programme 3

Asset-backed securities

EUR 28.6 billion

+EUR 0.1 billion

-EUR 0.0 billion

purchase programme

Public sector purchase

EUR 2,408.8 billion

+EUR 8.0 billion

-EUR 7.2 billion

programme

Corporate sector purchase

EUR 279.1 billion

+EUR 1.4 billion

-EUR 0.3 billion

programme

Pandemic emergency

EUR 1,126.3 billion

+EUR 18.1 billion

-EUR 7.3 billion

purchase programme

PRESS RELEASE / 15 June 2021

Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

European Central Bank Directorate General Communications, Global Media Relations Division Sonnemannstrasse 20, 60314 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Tel.: +49 69 1344 7455, Email: media@ecb.europa.eu, Website: www.ecb.europa.eu

Reproduction is permitted provided that the source is acknowledged.

Weekly consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021

(in EUR millions)

Assets

Balance as at

Difference compared

11 June 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Gold and gold receivables

499,159

0

2

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

354,707

512

2.1

Receivables from the IMF

87,074

561

2.2

Balances with banks and security investments, external loans and other external assets

267,633

-49

3

Claims on euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

27,644

931

4

Claims on non-euro area residents denominated in euro

10,741

436

4.1

Balances with banks, security investments and loans

10,741

436

4.2

Claims arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

5

Lending to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in euro

2,107,189

-15

5.1

Main refinancing operations

185

-12

5.2

Longer-term refinancing operations

2,107,004

0

5.3

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

5.4

Structural reverse operations

0

0

5.5

Marginal lending facility

0

-3

5.6

Credits related to margin calls

0

0

6

Other claims on euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

33,931

5,517

7

Securities of euro area residents denominated in euro

4,339,838

12,796

7.1

Securities held for monetary policy purposes

4,154,017

13,554

7.2

Other securities

185,820

-758

8

General government debt denominated in euro

22,648

2

9

Other assets

305,079

621

Total assets

7,700,937

20,800

Totals / sub-totals may not add up, due to rounding.

Liabilities

Balance as at

Difference compared

11 June 2021

with last week due to

transactions

1

Banknotes in circulation

1,474,822

1,871

2

Liabilities to euro area credit institutions related to monetary policy operations denominated in

4,361,304

11,192

euro

2.1

Current accounts (covering the minimum reserve system)

3,614,777

2,950

2.2

Deposit facility

744,810

8,255

2.3

Fixed-term deposits

0

0

2.4

Fine-tuning reverse operations

0

0

2.5

Deposits related to margin calls

1,716

-14

3

Other liabilities to euro area credit institutions denominated in euro

18,562

-7,191

4

Debt certificates issued

0

0

5

Liabilities to other euro area residents denominated in euro

656,958

102

5.1

General government

559,357

-6,191

5.2

Other liabilities

97,601

6,293

6

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in euro

220,218

8,697

7

Liabilities to euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

11,254

263

8

Liabilities to non-euro area residents denominated in foreign currency

2,128

-19

8.1

Deposits, balances and other liabilities

2,128

-19

8.2

Liabilities arising from the credit facility under ERM II

0

0

9

Counterpart of special drawing rights allocated by the IMF

56,176

0

10 Other liabilities

304,571

5,886

11 Revaluation accounts

485,434

0

12 Capital and reserves

109,512

0

Total liabilities

7,700,937

20,800

Global Media Relations, Sonnemannstrasse 20, D-60314 Frankfurt am Main, Tel.: +49 69-1344-74 55, E-mail: media@ecb.europa.eu

Disclaimer

Banco de España published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:47aFTSE Rises, Bellway's Share Price Looks Well Supported
DJ
09:42aFintech firm Wise gears up to launch direct London listing
RE
09:38aBANCO DE ESPAÑA  : Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 11 June 2021 (271 KB)
PU
09:37aQuoting Irish poet, Biden ends EU trade war in renewal of transatlantic ties
RE
09:37aOil trades at multi-year highs on demand expectations
RE
09:37aOil trades at multi-year highs on demand expectations
RE
09:36aJACK MA : Alibaba executive says founder Jack Ma lying low - CNBC
RE
09:35aShell Norco, Louisiana refinery restarts hydrocracker second stage -sources
RE
09:34aAMC short sellers lost $512 million after Monday's rally - Ortex
RE
09:33aAT&T  : Cybersecurity Delivers New Managed SASE Solution to Drive Innovation and Transform User Experiences at the Edge
PR
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3UK and Australia agree 'comprehensive and ambitious' free trade deal
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, truce nears in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
5Shares in record-setting spree as Fed meeting looms

HOT NEWS