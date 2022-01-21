Banco de Portugal Cooperation Plan envisages 165 initiatives for 2022

The Cooperation Plan of the Banco de Portugal for 2022, which sets out the cooperation activities and projects to be developed over the course of the year with the central banks of emerging and developing countries, envisages 165 initiatives, many of which will be held remotely.

Each year, the cooperation activities carried out by the Banco de Portugal involve approximately 40 partner institutions, including the central banks of Portuguese-speaking countries, accounting for 90% of scheduled bilateral activities, and multilateral institutions.

The cooperation activities involve nearly all the departments and functions of the Banco de Portugal. In 2022, supervision and financial stability, statistics and human resources will stand out, while topics related to climate change and digitalisation will become more prominent.