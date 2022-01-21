Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Banco de Portugal Cooperation Plan envisages 165 initiatives for 2022

01/21/2022 | 07:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Cooperation Plan of the Banco de Portugal for 2022, which sets out the cooperation activities and projects to be developed over the course of the year with the central banks of emerging and developing countries, envisages 165 initiatives, many of which will be held remotely.

Each year, the cooperation activities carried out by the Banco de Portugal involve approximately 40 partner institutions, including the central banks of Portuguese-speaking countries, accounting for 90% of scheduled bilateral activities, and multilateral institutions.

The cooperation activities involve nearly all the departments and functions of the Banco de Portugal. In 2022, supervision and financial stability, statistics and human resources will stand out, while topics related to climate change and digitalisation will become more prominent.

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 12:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aMUNICH RE : DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07:08aBARCLAYS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
07:07aAlzheimer's patient groups protest U.S. Medicare coverage proposal limiting use of new drugs
RE
07:07aBlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR
07:07aORCHARD THERAPEUTICS PLC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
07:06aBarclays, Deutsche join bank rush to reopen offices in England
RE
07:06aINTEL CORP : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07:05aChile markets rally as Boric readies Cabinet
RE
07:05aTechnology Veteran David Boulette Appointed to Advance United Board of Directors
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
4Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS