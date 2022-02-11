Banco de Portugal : Entities not authorized to grant credit, carry out credit intermediation or provide advisory services for credit agreements – Facebook of “Régina Aldama”, and “Jean Alfred Hitchcock”

1. Banco de Portugal warns that the entities operating under the Facebook webpages "Régina Aldama", and "Jean Alfred Hitchcock" (https://www.facebook.com/regina.fleurette.5 and https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100072610151462), are not authorized to carry out in Portugal any financial activity subject to the supervision of Banco de Portugal, such as lending, intermediation or advisory services related to credit agreements.

2. Lending, as envisaged in Article 4 (1) (b) of the Legal Framework of Credit Institutions and Financial Companies (approved by Decree-Law No 298/92 of 31 December 1992), credit intermediation activities and the provision of advisory services for credit agreements, as set forth in article 4 of the legal framework of credit intermediaries (approved by Decree-Law No. 81-C/2017 of 7 July 2017), may only be performed by authorized undertakings, as laid down in article 10 of the RGICSF and in articles 5 and 7 of the framework applicable to credit intermediaries.

3. The lists of undertakings authorized to carry out lending activities, act as credit intermediaries and provide advisory services related with credit agreements are available on Banco de Portugal's website www.bportugal.pt.