Banco de Portugal : Statistical Press Release - Securities issues – December 2020

In December 2020, net issues (gross issues minus redemptions) of securities by residents totalled a positive value of about €4.5 billion. This figure results from positive net issues of debt securities by €2.4 billion and stocks by €2.1 billion. Concerning the institutional sector, the non-financial corporations and financial corporations were the ones which registered higher net issues in December, €2 billion and €1.8 billion, respectively, whereas general government amounted €0.7 billion.

In 2020, net issues of securities by residents totalled a positive value of about €33.8 billion, remaining positive for the fifth consecutive year. This value is explained by net issues of debt securities (€29.5 billion) and stocks (€4.3 billion) (Chart 1).

Regarding the institutional sector, all sectors presented positive net issues. The general government recorded the higher value (€20.7 billion), the financial corporations recorded a figure of €7.0 billion and the non-financial corporations registered positive net issues by €6.1 billion (Charts 2).