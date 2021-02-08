Log in
Banco de Portugal : Statistical Press Release - Securities issues – December 2020

02/08/2021 | 06:29am EST
In December 2020, net issues (gross issues minus redemptions) of securities by residents totalled a positive value of about €4.5 billion. This figure results from positive net issues of debt securities by €2.4 billion and stocks by €2.1 billion. Concerning the institutional sector, the non-financial corporations and financial corporations were the ones which registered higher net issues in December, €2 billion and €1.8 billion, respectively, whereas general government amounted €0.7 billion.

In 2020, net issues of securities by residents totalled a positive value of about €33.8 billion, remaining positive for the fifth consecutive year. This value is explained by net issues of debt securities (€29.5 billion) and stocks (€4.3 billion) (Chart 1).

Regarding the institutional sector, all sectors presented positive net issues. The general government recorded the higher value (€20.7 billion), the financial corporations recorded a figure of €7.0 billion and the non-financial corporations registered positive net issues by €6.1 billion (Charts 2).

Disclaimer

Banco de Portugal published this content on 08 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2021 11:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
