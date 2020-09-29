Banco de la República resumes Library Services and visits to Museums with all Biosafety Measures

Starting 1 October 2020, the Cultural Centers of Banco de la República will reopen their spaces and offer services gradually while strengthening their virtual services. The opening will be made differentially according to the evolution of the epidemiological warning indicators in each of the 29 cities with branch offices of the Bank. The Gold Museums and the Ethnographic Museum, as well as the Art Museums and exhibition spaces, will offer guided tours by appointment. The Luis Ángel Arango Library and its Library Network will offer its partners external book loan service; also, it will provide its users with virtual reference and consultation services. This opening of venues and services abides by the different biosafety regulations issued by the National Government and local mayors, as well as by the protocols developed by the Bank.

Successful return to all activities will depend on everyone´s commitment. Please help us to establish a Culture of Care.

The ABC to access the venues and services enabled by Banco de la República:

Do you need a book or other bibliographic material on loan to take home? Libraries are not yet open for public access, only for external book loans.

Request it: If you are a member, request books from the Cultural Center of the Bank in your city. There are two ways to do this:

Bibliographic catalog: Go to banrepcultural.org, consult the bibliographic catalog, search for the title that you need, and place your request. We will contact you to set the date and time of delivery. Phone call: Call the Cultural Center of the Bank in your city. Find the opening hours and telephone numbers here>>. A librarian will guide you through the request and will set the date and time for the delivery with you.

Pick it up: Come to the external loan window at the agreed date and time. You can also request delivery service at your own expense. Return it: Take the materials to the return box on the expiration date of your loan. If you had books before March 14, return them at these boxes as soon as possible. Once you have deposited this material, it will be discharged from your account within a few hours. It will immediately be quarantined and will not be available for the next fourteen days.

The courtesy category for accessing the Library Network's electronic resources is still available. More information here>>

We will also resume the loan of the traveling suitcases. More information here >>

Do you need information for a research task? *

We offer online consulting to help you with academic references and consultations. You can use any of these three channels:

Call us: Check the phone number of your city's Cultural Center. Find the service schedules and telephone numbers here>>. A librarian will attend your inquiry. Write us: Send an email to the Luis Ángel Arango Library or to the Cultural Center in your city. Find email addresses and service hours here>>. E-mails will be received and answered during business hours. Chat: Log in to banrepcultural.org/biblioteca in your city, where you will find the 'Ask a Librarian' chat box. We will be at your service from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

*If you are a member of the Library Network, we can scan, digitalize, and send you the texts you need virtually (Copyright and conditions apply).

Do you want to visit the Gold Museums or the Ethnographic Museum?

We offer guided tours in Armenia, Bogotá, Cali, Cartagena, Leticia, Pasto, and Santa Marta. Book your tour starting on 26 September. We will receive groups of 7 people at specific times within the service hours of the museum or Cultural Center in your city. Please follow these three steps:

Reservation: Go to banrepcultural.org and fill out the form. Choose the date and time that best suits you. Form>> Confirm: Verify that you receive a confirmation email for your reservation. Save it. Visit: Please arrive at the Museum a few minutes before your booked time. A mediator will receive you. Be sure to follow the biosafety protocols for entry.

Virtual pedagogic tours of archaeological and ethnographic collections will continue. More information here>>

Do you want to visit the Art Museums and exhibition venues of Banco de la República?

The Botero museum, Casa Republicana, and the Miguel Urrutia-MAMU art museum in Bogotá, as well as the exhibition halls and venues in 28 Cultural Centers of the Bank throughout the country, will offer guided tours of their permanent collections and temporary exhibitions. Book your tour starting on 26 September. We will receive groups of 7 people at specific times, within the service hours of the museum or Cultural Center in your city. Please follow these three steps:

Reservation: Go to banrepcultural.org and fill out the form. Choose the date and time that best suits you. Form>> Confirm: Verify that you receive a confirmation email for your reservation. Save it. Visit: Please arrive at the Museum a few minutes before your booked time. A mediator will receive you. Be sure to follow the biosafety protocols for entry.

In summary:

You will be able to return to the gold and art Museums on appointment. Up to seven people will be admitted at specific times. Learn about the services of the gold museums >>>and art museums>>

If you are a member of the Library Network of Banco de la República, you can start requesting books for external loan and return the books you had before 14 March. Use the bibliographic catalog or call to place your request.

Ask a librarian for help with your research or homework by calling your city's Cultural Center, by mail, or through the chat Ask the Librarian. Learn about library services here >>

Our virtual programming will continue with the current thematic variety and frequency for all audiences.

The Bank will comply with its reopening protocol and the biosafety recommendations as required by the authorities. The capacity of the venues shall be controlled, entry to those who register a body temperature equal to or over 37.5°C will not be allowed, and masks, disinfection of hands and footwear, and physical distance will be required.

Check out www.banrepcultural.org and follow us on our social networks (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) as banrepcultural.