Banco de la Republica de Colombia : Press Release

As delegated by the Board of Directors of Banco de la República, the Monetary and Exchange Intervention Committee decided today, in its ordinary session, that Banco de la República will rollover its U.S. dollar non-delivery forward contracts in January 2021, through auctions held on the maturity dates.

