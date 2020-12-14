Log in
Banco de la Republica de Colombia : Press Release

12/14/2020 | 02:17pm EST
As delegated by the Board of Directors of Banco de la República, the Monetary and Exchange Intervention Committee decided today, in its ordinary session, that Banco de la República will rollover its U.S. dollar non-delivery forward contracts in January 2021, through auctions held on the maturity dates.

Disclaimer

Banco de la Republica de Colombia published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 19:16:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
