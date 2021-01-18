Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Banco de la Republica de Colombia : República will rollover Non-Delivery Forward Contracts in February

01/18/2021 | 10:49pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As delegated by the Board of Directors of Banco de la República, the Monetary and Exchange Intervention Committee decided today, in its ordinary session, that the Central Bank will rollover its U.S. dollar non-delivery forward contracts in February 2021, through auctions held on the maturity dates.

Disclaimer

Banco de la Republica de Colombia published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 22:49:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pTrump lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil -sources
RE
05:49pBANCO DE LA REPUBLICA DE COLOMBIA : República will rollover Non-Delivery Forward Contracts in February
PU
05:40pBEAR CREEK MINING : Announces closing of c$34.5 million bought deal financing
PU
05:35pTrump lifting COVID-19 travel restrictions on Europe, UK, Brazil -- sources
RE
05:35pTrump lifting travel restrictions on much of europe, brazil imposed over covid-19 starting on jan. 26 -sources
RE
04:56pCanada scrambles to salvage Keystone XL as Biden prepares to kill troubled pipeline project
RE
04:39pYellen Calls for More Aid to Avoid Longer, More Painful Recession -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:11pTSX rises 0.2% to 17,945.11
RE
04:10pYellen says U.S. must 'act big' on next coronavirus relief package
RE
04:10pIMPACT SILVER : Announces Stock Option Grant
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PRODWARE : PRODWARE : Shows Strong Business Performance in Q4 2020
2TOTAL SE : Oil Giant Total Buys Stake in World's Biggest Solar Developer
3EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others, sources say
4Global stocks waver as COVID-19 fears trump recovery hopes
5Carmaker Stellantis shares star in European debut

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ