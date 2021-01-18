Banco de la Republica de Colombia : República will rollover Non-Delivery Forward Contracts in February

As delegated by the Board of Directors of Banco de la República, the Monetary and Exchange Intervention Committee decided today, in its ordinary session, that the Central Bank will rollover its U.S. dollar non-delivery forward contracts in February 2021, through auctions held on the maturity dates.

