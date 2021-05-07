Log in
Banco de la Republica de Colombia : Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

05/07/2021 | 02:18pm EDT
  • Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in April 2021 it made outright sales of TES B in the secondary market for $2,728.6 billion (value at market prices). These sales were carried out between 1 April and 16 April.
    At the end of April 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,579.6 b (value at market prices).
    The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).
    In May 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.
  • Regarding the foreign exchange market, in April 2021, BanRep did not purchase or sell foreign currencies.

Disclaimer

Banco de la Republica de Colombia published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 18:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS