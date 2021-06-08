Log in
Banco de la Republica de Colombia : Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

06/08/2021 | 02:11pm EDT
  • Banco de la República (the Central Bank of Colombia, BanRep) hereby informs that in May 2021 it did not make outright sales or purchases of TES B in the market.

At the end of May 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,422.1 b (value at market prices).
The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).
In June 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.

  • Regarding the foreign exchange market, in May 2021, BanRep did not purchase or sell foreign currencies.

Banco de la Republica de Colombia published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


