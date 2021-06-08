Banco de la Republica de Colombia : Purchases / Sales of TES, Foreign Exchange, and TES Portfolio Holdings by Banco de la República

At the end of May 2021, the outstanding balance of TES held by BanRep was $10,422.1 b (value at market prices).
The TES portfolio of BanRep (expressed in nominal terms) is composed of peso-denominated TES (COP $8,351.5 b) and UVR-denominated TES (UVR 5.3 b).
In June 2021, none of the TES B held by BanRep expires.
Disclaimer
