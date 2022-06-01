Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bandits shoot tens of vigilantes in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state

06/01/2022 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) - Bandits killed tens of local vigilantes in Nigeria's northwestern Zamfara state on Monday evening after stealing cattle, two security sources and a local official said on Tuesday.

Armed gangs, known as bandits, are rife across Nigeria's northwest where they rob or kidnap for ransom, including from schools. Thousands of people have been killed in bandit attacks in recent years.

Nigeria's military has tried to stamp out the gangs and launched air strikes on bandits groups in January.

The sources said bandits rustled some cattle in the community of Gidan Dan Inna and villages around the town of Auki in the Bungundu local government area before being pursued by local vigilantes.

"The vigilantes didn't know that the bandits had laid an ambush for them ... they opened fire on the vigilantes while riding into the bush on motorbikes, killing about 30 of the vigilantes," one of the sources said.

A local government official from the area who lives in the state capital, Gusau, confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity.

"It is a painful, double loss to us," he said.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola in Maiduguri; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49aGold touches 2-week low as U.S. yields, dollar rise
RE
03:49aBrent crude futures rise by $2 to $117.60/bbl…
RE
03:49aU.s. wti crude futures rise by $2 to $116.67/bbl…
RE
03:47aGazprom cuts gas supply to Orsted and Shell Energy
RE
03:42aCOLUMN-MISSING THE MIX? CENTRAL BANK VIEW FRAMED BY FISCAL SPACE : Mike Dolan
RE
03:40aEUROPE : European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost
RE
03:38aCopper dips on dollar strength, global growth concerns
RE
03:38aJapan's Panasonic sees global car output improving this business year
RE
03:34aChina stocks fall despite end of Shanghai lockdown
RE
03:33aLondon stocks extend gains ahead of long weekend
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Mapmaker TomTom to cut 10% of jobs due to improved automation
2Novacyt S.A. (“Novacyt”, the “Company” or the &..
3ERG S p A : strengthens its solar presence in Italy. An agreement for t..
4No contest: Peltz to bring energy to Unilever board
5THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..

HOT NEWS