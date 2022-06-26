Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bangkok's market fire kills at least 2

06/26/2022 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BANGKOK (Reuters) - A huge blaze in Bangkok torched buildings and cars in a market community near the city's Chinatown district on Sunday, killing at least two, with nine others suffering smoke inhalation, according to the Thai capital's governor and local media.

There were several flashes and loud bangs, and people shouted that a power transformer had exploded as they were running away, according to Facebook user 'Oaky Ekarat Soyin', who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters that a power transformer at a three-story building exploded, triggering the fire that quickly engulfed the building.

"The fire was now brought under control," he said, adding two people were dead and nine others, mostly firefighters, suffered smoke inhalation.

The dead, a 35-year-old Myanmar migrant worker and a Thai national, worked at a shop selling packaging mostly made from plastic materials, according to Thai media.

Authorities said the two were trapped inside as the fire occurred at the store's entrance. An investigation has yet to take place.

(Reporting by Juarawee Kittisilpa; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:29aS.Africa's Eskom says Stage 4 power cuts continue amid labour action
RE
10:15aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
10:14aEgypt contracts to buy 180,000 tonnes of wheat from India - supply minister
RE
10:01aEU cautious on Russia gold ban, oil price cap - Michel
RE
09:46aBoris Johnson wants G7 to balance values with doing business with China
RE
09:29aUK'S BORIS JOHNSON : cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high
RE
09:27aNigerian state to allow individuals to carry guns against bandits
RE
09:26aAt least 22 young people die in South African tavern
RE
09:23aG7 nations are worried about global economic crisis - Scholz
RE
09:20aBangkok's market fire kills at least 2
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French energy companies call for 'immediately' limiting energy use
2ISS urges Spirit shareholders to vote for Frontier offer
3Wall St Week Ahead-Bruised U.S. stock investors brace for more pain in ..
4Gazprom's gas exports to Europe via Ukraine steady on Sunday
5Legal clashes await U.S. companies covering workers' abortion costs

HOT NEWS