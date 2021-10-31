Bangkok welcomes first tourists for quarantine-free holiday

BANGKOK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hundreds of vaccinated foreign
tourists are scheduled to arrive in Bangkok on Monday, the first
wave of visitors to Thailand in 18 months who will not have to
undergo quarantine for the coronavirus.
Seeking to resurrect its pandemic-ravaged tourism economy,
Thailand's government has given the green light to vaccinated
tourists from more than 60 countries, including the United
States and China.
Several European countries are also on the list as officials
hope to capitalise on travellers from the northern hemisphere
escaping the winter blues.
Thailand, one of the Asia-Pacific's most popular tourist
destinations, has for the past 18 months enforced strict
pandemic entry rules that have been criticised in the travel
industry for being too restrictive and onerous.
Before the pandemic, tourism accounted for about 12% of
Thailand's GDP and its capital city was the world's most visited
city https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-tourism-idUSKCN1VP2FG.
The crisis has cost Thailand about 3 million tourism-dependent
jobs and an estimated $50 billion a year in revenue.
Thai officials tested the waters with the reopening of the
resort island of Phuket in July, allowing fully-vaccinated
tourists to skip the then-mandatory two-week quarantine provided
they stay on the island, where tourism accounts for 90% of the
local economy.
However, the "Phuket Sandbox https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-thailand-tourism-idUKL4N2PB1RG
" was less popular than officials had hoped, with arrivals to
the island in July at just 1% of pre-pandemic levels.
Under the new national programme https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-announces-reopening-rules-tourism-reboot-2021-10-22,
arrivals must spend their first night in a pre-approved hotel
and receive a negative COVID-19 test before they are able to
travel freely to rest of the country.
Airlines have rushed to ready the country for the hoped
influx of visitors, bringing jets https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/back-work-airline-staff-look-forward-thailands-nov-1-reopening-2021-10-28
back from hibernation. Still, the return will be relatively
slow. The finance ministry predicts just 180,000 foreign
arrivals this year and 7 million next year, compared with some
40 million in 2019.
The majority of Thailand's 1.9 million infections and more
than 19,000 coronavirus-related fatalities have been recorded
since April. Around 42% of the 72 million population has been
vaccinated.
(Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng;
Editing by Jane Wardell)