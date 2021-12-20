Bangladesh Urban Resilience Project - P149493

The Urban Resilience Project of Bangladesh has an objective to strengthen the capacity of Government of Bangladesh agencies to respond to emergency events and to strengthen systems to reduce the vulnerability of future building construction to disasters in Dhaka and Sylhet. The Project comprises five components. Component A reinforces an emergency management system which will be put in place and will mobilize the resources at all levels and assign...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

