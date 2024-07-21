STORY: Bangladesh's Supreme Court on Sunday scrapped most of the quotas on government jobs that had sparked deadly student-led protests, killing at least 114 people in the South Asian country.

Bangladesh Attorney General A.M. Amin Uddin said the jobs should be open to candidates on merit.

"The (Supreme Court's) Appellate Division, according to article 104, gave a final solution to this quota system. That is 93 percent quota for general people, five percent quota for freedom fighters and their kin, one percent for ethnic minority community, and one percent for third gender and physically disabled."

Nationwide unrest sparked following student anger against the quotas that included reserving 30% of government positions for the families of those who fought for independence from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government scrapped the quota system in 2018, but the lower court reinstated it last month.

Uddin told Reuters by phone that protesting students had said they were not involved in the violence, and the government would find those responsible for it.

Witnesses said that the capital of Dhaka's streets were quiet following the decision, after local media had reported scattered clashes earlier in the day.

The demonstrations have also been fueled by high unemployment among young people, who make up nearly a fifth of the population.

Military were patrolling with army checkpoints set up as the government had extended a curfew while bracing for the judgment.

Internet and text message services in Bangladesh have been suspended since Thursday, cutting the nation's 170 million people off as police cracked down on protesters who defied a ban on public gatherings.

Bangladeshis trying to leave the country crowded outside an airline office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mohammad Kawsar told Reuters he was trying to return to Saudi Arabia.

His flight was canceled and a new one cost him over two hundred dollars.

He says if he is stuck in Bangladesh for two more days he will need to beg in the streets.

Local media reported the curfew was to resume for an "uncertain time" after a two-hour break for people to gather supplies.