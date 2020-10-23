Bangladesh scraps another LNG import tender over high prices

DHAKA, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is cancelling another
tender to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December, as it
received one offer to supply the shipments that were too
expensive, a senior energy ministry official said on Friday.
The offer from Vitol to supply 138,000 cubic
metres of LNG for Dec. 9-10 delivery was more than $2 per unit
higher than the prices that Bangladesh pays under long-term
contracts, said Anisur Rahman, senior secretary to the Energy
and Mineral Resources Division.
State-run Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, which is in
charge of LNG imports into the country, earlier cancelled a
tender for November delivery, citing the same reason.
Bangladesh, however, will go ahead with its plan to double
its LNG imports from the spot market from December due to rising
demand.
"From December, we will import two cargoes each month from
the spot market," Rahman said, adding that both the tenders
would be reissued.
Energy officials, however, doubted Bangladesh will get
better prices for its tender, given the spot prices are surging
on winter demand.
Under its long-term deals with Oman Trading International
and Qatar gas, Bangladesh pays about $5.50 to $6 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu).
Rupantarita bought Bangladesh's first spot LNG cargo ever
from the Asian unit of Vitol at $3.8321 per mmBtu for delivery
over late September to early October.
However, prices for spot cargoes, or shipments typically for
December delivery, are gaining on robust buying appetite ahead
of a colder-than-expected winter.
Spot LNG prices for Asia <LNG-AS> were estimated at $6.90
mmBtu on Friday, their highest in more than 20 months.
Bangladesh, with a population of about 160 million people,
is set to become a major LNG importer in Asia as domestic gas
supplies fall.
The country currently has two floating storage and
regasification units with a total regasification capacity of 1
billion cubic feet per day, equal to about 7.5 million tonnes a
year.
