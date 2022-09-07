Log in
Bangladesh seeks India's help with food, petroleum product supplies

09/07/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Paris Peace Forum

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bangladesh has sought a "predictable supply" of rice, wheat, sugar, onions, ginger and garlic from its neighbour India as well as assistance in getting the petroleum products it needs, the two sides said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting New Delhi. The Indian government said Bangladesh's requests will be "favourably considered".

(Reporting by C.K. Nayak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS