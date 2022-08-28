Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources

DHAKA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000
tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a
government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies
amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct
knowledge of matter said on Sunday.
The south Asian country, among importers hard-hit by
disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports, has been
exploring ways to import the grain since its biggest supplier
India banned exports of the grain in May.
The deal with Russia would be signed in a few days and the
shipment would take place in phases by January, one of the
officials said.
Bangladesh would pay in dollars for the import, the other
official said, adding the cost included freight, insurance and
unloading.
Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were
not authorised to talk to media.
Salman Fazlur Rahman, the prime minister's private industry
and investment adviser, told Reuters that Bangladesh was buying
grain and fertiliser from Russia.
"We can make payments in dollars for imports of food grains
and fertilisers from Russia through 24 global banks, with no
restriction on such imports," he said.
After India's export ban, Bangladesh tried via international
tenders to shore up government stock that hit its lowest in
three years earlier this year, but had to cancel some tenders
because of the extremely high prices in a turbulent global
market.
Bangladesh is a major importer of Black Sea wheat, but no
supplies have reached the country since Russia invaded Ukraine
in late February.
Private traders have also started importing Black Sea wheat
from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria, industry sources said, adding
neighbouring India was unlikely to lift the ban on wheat
exports.
The country imported 5.4 million tonnes of wheat in the year
to June 2021, with 24% of its supplies coming from India, 21%
from Russia and 17% from Ukraine.
Bangladesh relies on wheat imports to meet local demand
while the country's output has stagnated at about 1 million
tonnes.
The government, which has already been struggling to contain
the impact of soaring commodity prices, could face further
trouble as it raised prices of oil by as much as 51.7% early
this month.
Bangladesh was also reviewing a Russian proposal to import
cheaper fuel, though paying for oil would be a challenge for
Dhaka given Western sanctions on Moscow, officials have said.
(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alex Richardson)