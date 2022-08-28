Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources

08/28/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is set import 500,000 tonnes of wheat at $430 a tonne from Russia in a government-to-government deal as it battles to secure supplies amid surging prices, two government officials with the direct knowledge of matter said on Sunday.

The south Asian country, among importers hard-hit by disruption to Ukrainian and Russian grain exports, has been exploring ways to import the grain since its biggest supplier India banned exports of the grain in May.

The deal with Russia would be signed in a few days and the shipment would take place in phases by January, one of the officials said.

Bangladesh would pay in dollars for the import, the other official said, adding the cost included freight, insurance and unloading.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to talk to media.

Salman Fazlur Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser, told Reuters that Bangladesh was buying grain and fertiliser from Russia.

"We can make payments in dollars for imports of food grains and fertilisers from Russia through 24 global banks, with no restriction on such imports," he said.

After India's export ban, Bangladesh tried via international tenders to shore up government stock that hit its lowest in three years earlier this year, but had to cancel some tenders because of the extremely high prices in a turbulent global market.

Bangladesh is a major importer of Black Sea wheat, but no supplies have reached the country since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

Private traders have also started importing Black Sea wheat from Russia, Ukraine and Bulgaria, industry sources said, adding neighbouring India was unlikely to lift the ban on wheat exports.

The country imported 5.4 million tonnes of wheat in the year to June 2021, with 24% of its supplies coming from India, 21% from Russia and 17% from Ukraine.

Bangladesh relies on wheat imports to meet local demand while the country's output has stagnated at about 1 million tonnes.

The government, which has already been struggling to contain the impact of soaring commodity prices, could face further trouble as it raised prices of oil by as much as 51.7% early this month.

Bangladesh was also reviewing a Russian proposal to import cheaper fuel, though paying for oil would be a challenge for Dhaka given Western sanctions on Moscow, officials have said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Alex Richardson)

By Ruma Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 100.7 Delayed Quote.28.17%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 59.55 Delayed Quote.-19.73%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.63% 790 End-of-day quote.1.82%
WTI -0.04% 92.956 Delayed Quote.23.33%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pCanada deputy PM Freeland abused in Alberta, Trudeau calls it part of a trend
RE
01:44pExplainer-Untangling the crisis in Libya
RE
01:27pBangladesh set to import 500,000 T of wheat from Russia -sources
RE
01:24pEuropean judges challenge EU approval of Poland's recovery plan
RE
12:58pGermany's SPD plans new package to ease energy price impact -paper
RE
12:21pDefense of Trump is 'hypocrisy' by Republicans, Congressman Kinzinger says
RE
12:16p'The Invitation' Tops Box Office With $7 Million in Catastrophically Slow Weekend
RE
11:37aWATCH : Indian authorities demolish illegal skyscrapers
RE
11:28aDutch commandos wounded in shooting outside Indiana hotel
RE
11:25aHundreds airlifted from Pakistan floods
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gazprom: gas shipments to Europe via Ukraine stable on Sunday
2Bank of Korea's Rhee says rates to rise until inflation defeated
3Wall St Week Ahead-U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
4Strike cancels 60 flights at Portugal's Lisbon airport
5Sinopec's interim profit soars on stronger oil, gas prices

HOT NEWS