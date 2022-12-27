Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official

12/27/2022 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Rohingya refugees sit on a makeshift boat as they get interrogated by the Border Guard Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives.

A boat washed ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province on Monday carrying 174 Rohingya, most of them dehydrated, exhausted and in urgent need of medical care after weeks at sea, disaster agency officials said.

The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Monday 2022 could be one of the deadliest years at sea in almost a decade for the Rohingya as a growing number flee desperate conditions in refugee camps in Bangladesh, despite attempts to stop them.

"We're doing everything possible to stop them from taking the dangerous voyages," Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman told Reuters late on Monday.

"We're going door to door and holding talks with community leaders in the camps to explain the dangers. Our law enforcement agencies, the navy and the coastguard are on alert. They are arresting those who are involved in human trafficking."

Nearly 1 million Rohingya from Myanmar are living in Bangladesh, most in refugee camps including many who fled from their homes in Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 to escape a military crackdown.

But with prospects in the camps bleak and little hope of going home, many are driven to seek new lives further afield.

Some 2,400 Rohingya have made or tried to make the sea journey to countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia this year, the UNHCR estimates, which rights groups said was a five-fold increase from the previous year.

Several boats packed with people have landed in Indonesia since November and Sri Lanka's navy rescued one. Thai fishermen found six Rohingya drifting at sea this week clinging to a water tank.

It is not clear what is driving the exodus but some activists believe the lifting of COVID restrictions around Southeast Asia, a favoured destination for the Rohingya, could be a factor.

'DESPERATE'

Rahman said not all Rohingya who put to sea do so from Bangladesh.

"Their situation is far worse in Myanmar," he said, while adding that the refugees were losing hope of going home despite five years of talk about a repatriation programme.

Most Rohingya in Myanmar are regarded as illegal immigrants from South Asia and are denied citizenship. Rohingya in Bangladesh say they want to go home but only if they are guaranteed citizenship.

"Life in the camp is not easy, people are desperate," said Mohammed Imran, a former camp leader who managed to travel to Malaysia but returned to Bangladesh to be with his two sisters.

His parents live in Saudi Arabia.

Dil Mohammed, a Rohingya leader in Bangladesh, said many people were ready to risk their lives in traffickers' boats.

"People are getting frustrated with the refugee life and there's no hope of going home," he said. "Many of them end up dying but no one cares."

Mohammed said he and his fellow Rohingya had been abandoned by the international community that had not stood up to Myanmar's generals.

"The international community has failed to put pressure on Myanmar," he said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul in Dhaka and Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Ruma Paul and Krishna N. Das


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:22aThai finmin: plans budget deficit of 593 bln baht in fiscal year…
RE
03:07aBangladesh tries to stop Rohingya risking their lives at sea - official
RE
03:05aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
03:05aRussian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
RE
03:04aGerman businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
RE
02:52aTaiwan reappoints Yang Chin-long as central bank governor
RE
02:49aChina will publish COVID data once a month when disease comes under Category B management
RE
02:37aChina to eventually publish data on covid cases once a month whe…
RE
02:36aChina stocks jump on easing COVID curbs
RE
02:34aNew Delhi fog disrupts air and rail travel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks advance, U.S. dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule
2German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease
3Russian rouble falls to 70 vs dollar as sanctions weigh
4Dollar slips as risk appetite rises; Australia, NZ dollars surge
5Enel Signs EUR12 Billion Revolving Credit Facility

HOT NEWS